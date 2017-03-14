Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Just Beat Out Taylor Swift To Become The No. 1 Song

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the debut major-label single that quickly turned the New York rapper into a cultural sensation, is now the No. 1 song in the U.S., topping the Billboard Hot 100 as of Monday (September 25).

The news comes after the song sat in the No. 2 spot behind Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" for a few weeks. The latest chart info finds "Bodak Yellow" on top and Post Malone's "Rockstar" debuting at No. 2, pushing Swift down to third.

Cardi B also has the honor of being the first female rapper with a solo single to top the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did it with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. And as Billboard points out, she's only the fifth female rapper to ever top the chart at all, after Hill, Lil' Kim (for "Lady Marmalade"), Shawna (for Ludacris' "Stand Up"), and Iggy Azalea (for "Fancy").

Cardi weighed in on the news at a mini press conference, which began, appropriately, with her saying, "Yeah, bitch, I hit number one!" Watch that below, via The Fader.

Now seems like the perfect time to relive Cardi B's electric "Bodak Yellow" performance on the 2017 VMA red carpet. On loop.