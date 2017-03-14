Stevie Wonder Kneels 'For America' At Global Citizen Festival

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Stevie Wonder — the music legend responsible for "Isn't She Lovely," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)," and many of the most beloved singles of the twentieth century — paused during his performance at New York's 2017 Global Citizen Festival on September 23 to #TakeTheKnee with Colin Kaepernick.

This latest show of solidarity comes a day after Donald Trump criticized the quarterback for peacefully protesting at games during the playing of the National Anthem and called for the firing of players who do the same. Wonder joins Diddy, Jesse Williams, and others who have demonstrated their support for Kaepernick on social media and elsewhere.

"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America," Wonder said. "But not just one knee, I'm taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world, and our globe."

Jay-Z recently used his own festival set — at the Meadows, also in New York — to support Kaepernick, and numerous football players across the NFL are kneeling in the wake of the president's comments today (September 24).