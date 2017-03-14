Kevin Mazur/Getty Images + Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Jay-Z Shouted Out Colin Kaepernick With A Performance Of 'The Story of O.J.'

Jay-Z made his hometown return at NYC's Meadows Festival on September 15, and he took the spotlight shone on him during his headlining set and trained it on someone else for one high-impact show of solidarity.

Before launching into "The Story of O.J.," a track off his latest album, 4:44, Hov dedicated the performance to quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick and legendary comedian Dick Gregory, who died on August 19.

Just last month at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi B also offered support to Kaepernick on-air. She and Jay-Z aren't alone on that front, and Kaepernick's impact continues to be felt — and encouraged — far from the football field.

Watch the visual for "The Story of O.J." below.