Don't Worry, Harry Styles Is Still Soaking His Fans At His Shows

Harry Styles digs hydration, and signs of his penchant for all things aquatic go back further than the swimming skills he showcased in Dunkirk. During One Direction gigs, Styles would frequently grab a water bottle and douse any fans within fifty feet of him before hurling the empty vessel into the crowd. This is his thing, no questions asked, and any Directioner with a phone full of 1D concert pics can tell you that.

For the first leg of his globetrotting solo tour, Styles isn't playing the stadiums and arenas he used to sell out with 1D, but a slate of more intimate theaters that aren't exactly, uh, waterproof. Plenty of these places, like New York's Radio City Music Hall, have upholstered seats and carpeted floors, so you'd think that Styles would refrain from doing what he usually does, which is pick up the bottle and go nuts.

It appears that this is gonna be a case-by-case thing, because the crowd at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre saw showers on September 20.

By the time his set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival came around on September 22, he was firmly back to his splash-happy groove, and the photographic evidence from his performance is sort of the best. Harry winds up for maximum soakage ...

... And delivered without messing up that sweet suit of his.

Just casually making sure the front row is freshly watered! It's fine!

Behold, a man who loves nothing more than to pick up a guitar and a water bottle and make sure both are used to their maximum advantage during a rock show. Styles's current mood can be summed up with the following pic, so if you're catching him on tour, be sure to bring your rain gear as he's apparently very happy to be up to his old tricks (and his old hits, too).