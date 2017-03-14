Yes, Harry Styles Performed One Direction Songs At His Solo Tour Kickoff

Getty Images

Harry Styles kicked off his solo tour in San Francisco last night, where he wore a floral suit, waved a Pride flag around, and delivered a stellar 14-song set for thousands of hyped fans.

Now, if you’ve listened to Harry’s debut album, you know that there are only 10 tracks on it. All of them were accounted for at Harry’s San Francisco show, meaning he had four slots to fill with other songs. There was a rousing rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” — which he previewed on BBC’s Live Lounge last week — and a cover of Ariana Grande’s ballad “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart,” which Harry co-wrote.

As for the other two songs, Harry dived back into One Direction’s deep discography (cue all the tears). First up was “Stockholm Syndrome,” a fan-favorite Four jam that Harry had previously sung solo on the Today show. And, in an act of pure generosity, Harry also performed 1D’s massive breakout hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” In the fan-shot video below, Harry seamlessly handles all vocal duties while dancing around the stage like it's 2011 all over again. Ahh, how far he’s come.