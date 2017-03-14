Demi Lovato's 'Sexy Dirty Love' Is A Raunchy Ode To 'U Up?' Texts

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Demi Lovato brings the heat in her new song, "Sexy Dirty Love," released Friday (September 22). It's essentially a sultry sequel to 2016's "Body Say." Both songs boast seductive lyrics that teeter on the edge of NSFW, so if your sexy-time playlist needs some new tunes, Demi's got you covered.

"Hittin' me up late always be blowin' up my phone / I'm lying awake wonderin' why I'm still alone," Lovato croons in the first verse. "Lord knows I am sinning, please forgive me for my lust / Sending pictures back and forth / Babe, I'm craving your touch."

Sexting is getting your girl all worked up, and she translates that ~excitement~ into powerful vocals. You can count on Demi to nail every high note, every time.

This is the fourth release off Tell Me You Love Me, Lovato's sixth album due out September 29. Ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she revealed the LP was partly influenced by Christina Aguilera's iconic Stripped era. Perhaps "Sexy Dirrty Love" was Lovato's working song title.