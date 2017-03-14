Demi Lovato's New Album Takes A 'Dirrty' Page From Christina Aguilera's Playbook

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify + Kevin Winter

Demi Lovato is definitely not sorry about giving credit where it's due, and she's got nothing but compliments for Christina Aguilera — which makes a ton of sense, seeing as Demi's new album, Tell Me You Love Me, was inspired, in part, by the album that changed everything for the "Dirrty" singer.

Back before her performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Demi caught up with MTV News about the singers who nurtured the R&B sounds she experiments with on the record. She name-checks Christina and Kehlani, specifically, and considers the different periods of Christina's career before confirming that Stripped is the album that's currently informing her vocal aspirations.

Fast-forward to now: We're merely days away from the drop of Tell Me You Love Me, and she's gushing even more about Christina's impact. In an interview with People, Demi said that Stripped's influence extended beyond the belt and the attitude Christina infused in every track of the 2002 album.

"She was one of my idols growing up," she said. "She still is. Her voice is incredible, and in Stripped you really got to hear that." She went on to call Stripped "the breakout album that really transformed her into the icon that she is today," and mentioned that the visuals left an impact on her, too: "I was even inspired by the black and white artwork!"

Tell Me You Love Me as the spiritual little sister of Stripped? Time to get your girls, get your boys, and make some noOoOoOoOise for this sultry side of Demi, which officially hits stores and streaming services on September 29.