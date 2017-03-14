Macklemore And Kesha Air Out Their Regrets On New Song ‘Good Old Days’

Macklemore/Instagram

Remember when Kesha and Macklemore fueled collaboration rumors earlier this year with that precious, bedazzled selfie? Well, the fruits of their labor are finally here for us to enjoy, as the Rainbow singer joins Mack on his new single “Good Old Days.”

The nostalgic track is a stripped-back affair about finding contentment here and now. Kesha delivers the moving hook over a sparse piano line, singing, “I wish somebody would have told me that some day, these will be the good old days.” Macklemore, meanwhile, matches Kesha's emotional vulnerability with bars about anxiety and regrets. He lays it all on the line, reminiscing about substance abuse and his early dreams of stardom: “Wish I would've gotten out of my shell / Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf / Wish I wouldn't have worried about what other people thought / And felt comfortable in myself.”

Following the song’s release, Kesha wrote on Twitter, “My new song w @macklemore reminds me of being 16 chasing wild dreams not knowing those moments would be so precious.”

Macklemore recently spoke to Rolling Stone about collaborating with Kesha, saying, “She is someone that I walked into the room and I immediately just caught a vibe with and became friends with pretty instantaneously. ... She's a musician, she's a writer, she's someone that is not afraid to try ideas in the studio, not afraid to get vulnerable in front of people, not scared to go for the high note when she doesn't know if she can hit it or not. She is a musician in every sense of the word, and she's hilarious.”

“Good Old Days” is the third single from Macklemore’s upcoming solo album Gemini, out September 22. The Seattle rapper didn’t work with Ryan Lewis this time around, but the album’s still jam-packed with features, including “Marmalade” with Lil Yachty and lead single “Glorious” with Skylar Grey.