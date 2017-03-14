Mini Macklemore And Lil Yachty Take A Flashy Joyride In The ‘Marmalade’ Video

YouTube

Their cute mini-mes are up to no good

A week after debuting their happy-trap banger “Marmalade,” Macklemore and Lil Yachty are back with the equally upbeat video.

In it, Mack’s imaginary son takes his luxury whip for a joyride with a mini Boat (Lil Lil Yachty?), who’s outfitted with his own red braids and gold grills. After dropping stacks of cash on flashy jewels, the pint-sized ballers sneak into the New England Patriots stadium to carry out every Seattle Seahawks fan’s revenge fantasy (cue all the Deflategate jokes). Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch makes a great cameo — as do the real Mack and Yachty — and the kids ball out with a raging pool party.

Surrender to the cheery vibes and check out the fun-filled clip below.