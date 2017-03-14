Macklemore Returns With A ‘Glorious’ Motivational Anthem

Getty Images

“You know I’m back like I never left,” says Macklemore in the opening lines of his brand new song, “Glorious.” After remaining relatively silent since 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, the Seattle native’s comeback track is a celebratory reflection on his legacy, complete with a gospel-inspired hook from Skylar Grey.

“I heard you die twice, once when they bury you in the grave / And the second time is the last time that somebody mentions your name,” Mack raps. “So when I leave here on this Earth, did I take more than I gave? / Did I look out for the people, or did I do it all for fame?”

“Glorious” is the first single off Macklemore’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled solo album. It’s his first solo project in 12 years, since both This Unruly Mess and 2012’s The Heist were made with producer Ryan Lewis. In a lengthy Instagram post, Macklemore explained why he and Lewis are taking a break — for now.

“After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us,” he wrote. “We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time. This decision came from a place of love for one another. I’m the best man at his wedding next month. There will be more M&RL music to come when the time is right.”