Nick Jonas Finds Love Underwater In His Beachy New Video

YouTube

Judging by the teasers Nick Jonas shared last week of his “Find You” music video, it looked like we were in for a lonely, introspective, desert-set expedition. And we do get that in the newly released clip, but there’s so, so much more.

In the Emil Nava-directed vid, Nick wanders the sandy desert hills before stumbling upon a sunset beach rave. He naturally joins the festivities, pausing only to brood by a bonfire and take his shiny Jaguar for a drive along the shoreline. In the end, Nick does find what (or, rather, who) he’s looking for, but there’s a catch: he has to dive head-first into the waves to get to her.

“Find You” is the second single to be released off of Nick’s upcoming solo album, following “Remember I Told You” with Mike Posner and Anne-Marie.