Getty Images

Nick Jonas's New Single 'Remember I Told You' Sizzles In All The Right Ways

Nick Jonas has released his first new song of the year, and he's brought Mike Posner (that guy who took a pill in Ibiza) and Anne-Marie along for the ride.

"I've been looking for love in all the wrong places / You too?" Nick croons on "Remember I Told You" over what sounds like a super-muted, super-processed guitar. The track starts out relatively low key, but the beat kicks in by the second chorus. It almost sounds like Nick has been taking a few pointers from Calvin Harris.

"Remember I Told You" is apparently the first new song off of Nick's next album, the follow-up to Last Year Was Complicated, whose title and details remain mysterious.