Emmys 2017 Winners: See The Full List

With Game of Thrones out of contention to defend its two-time title as Outstanding Drama Series at tonight's 2017 Emmy Awards, a pack of acclaimed freshmen series are in the running to take the night's coveted top prize. (And AMC's Better Call Saul, which frankly doesn't stand a chance.)
Netflix's The Crown took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series earlier this year, while Hulu's timely dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale certainly has the momentum going into the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys with 13 nominations (and 3 early wins). HBO's Westworld has the honor of being the night's most Emmy-nominated series, but let's not count out fan-favorites This Is Us and Stranger Things — the former having the distinct honor of being the sole broadcast show on the ballot (a first in five years). Not to mention, This Is Us was the hug we all needed this year, and those Stranger Things kids are all hella cute.
Over on the comedy side, HBO's Veep is the show to beat. The two-time winner has delivered savage political satire for the past six seasons, but Season 6, which followed Selina Meyers's post-presidential aspirations after a devastating loss in the House, really struck a timely chord. But if any show has a shot of besting Veep, it's Donald Glover's buzzy FX comedy Atlanta. It's also the only freshman comedy to be nominated.
And if Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and the entire cast of HBO's Big Little Lies — including Adam Scott's beard — don't walk away with Emmys tonight, there will be bloodshed. (Preferably not Alexander Skarsgård's this time.) As for the rest, we'll just have to wait and see.
Without further ado, here's the full list of nominations and winners at this year's Emmys, which MTV News will update throughout the night [winners have been bolded]:
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
WINNER: Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Allison Wright, The Americans
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "Offred"), Written by Bruce Miller
The Americans (Episode: "The Soviet Division"), Written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg
Better Call Saul (Episode: "Chicanery"), Written by Gordon Smith
The Crown (Episode: "Assassins"), Written by Peter Morgan
Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"), Written by The Duffer Brothers
Westworld (Episode: "The Bicameral Mind"), Written by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan
Outstanding Comedy Series
WINNER: Veep
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Master of None (Episode: "Thanksgiving"), Written by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe
Atlanta (Episode: "B.A.N."), Written by Donald Glover
Atlanta (Episode: "Streets on Lock"), Written by Stephen Glover
Silicon Valley (Episode: "Success Failure"), Written by Alec Berg
Veep (Episode: "Georgia"), Written by Billy Kimball
Veep (Episode: "Groundbreaking"), Written by David Mandel
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series or a Movie
WINNER: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
WINNER: Black Mirror (Episode: "San Junipero"), Written by Charlie Brooker
Big Little Lies, Written by David E. Kelley (HBO)
Fargo (Episode: "The Law of Vacant Places"), Written by Noah Hawley
Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: "And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)"), Written by Ryan Murphy
Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy
The Night Of (Episode: "The Call of the Wild"), Written by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
WINNER: The Voice
The Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell