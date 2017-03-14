Emmys 2017 Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

Here are the night's big winners

With Game of Thrones out of contention to defend its two-time title as Outstanding Drama Series at tonight's 2017 Emmy Awards, a pack of acclaimed freshmen series are in the running to take the night's coveted top prize. (And AMC's Better Call Saul, which frankly doesn't stand a chance.)

Netflix's The Crown took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series earlier this year, while Hulu's timely dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale certainly has the momentum going into the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys with 13 nominations (and 3 early wins). HBO's Westworld has the honor of being the night's most Emmy-nominated series, but let's not count out fan-favorites This Is Us and Stranger Things — the former having the distinct honor of being the sole broadcast show on the ballot (a first in five years). Not to mention, This Is Us was the hug we all needed this year, and those Stranger Things kids are all hella cute.

Over on the comedy side, HBO's Veep is the show to beat. The two-time winner has delivered savage political satire for the past six seasons, but Season 6, which followed Selina Meyers's post-presidential aspirations after a devastating loss in the House, really struck a timely chord. But if any show has a shot of besting Veep, it's Donald Glover's buzzy FX comedy Atlanta. It's also the only freshman comedy to be nominated.

And if Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and the entire cast of HBO's Big Little Lies — including Adam Scott's beard — don't walk away with Emmys tonight, there will be bloodshed. (Preferably not Alexander Skarsgård's this time.) As for the rest, we'll just have to wait and see.

Without further ado, here's the full list of nominations and winners at this year's Emmys, which MTV News will update throughout the night [winners have been bolded]:

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Allison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "Offred"), Written by Bruce Miller

The Americans (Episode: "The Soviet Division"), Written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg

Better Call Saul (Episode: "Chicanery"), Written by Gordon Smith

The Crown (Episode: "Assassins"), Written by Peter Morgan

Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"), Written by The Duffer Brothers

Westworld (Episode: "The Bicameral Mind"), Written by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: Veep

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Master of None (Episode: "Thanksgiving"), Written by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe

Atlanta (Episode: "B.A.N."), Written by Donald Glover

Atlanta (Episode: "Streets on Lock"), Written by Stephen Glover

Silicon Valley (Episode: "Success Failure"), Written by Alec Berg

Veep (Episode: "Georgia"), Written by Billy Kimball

Veep (Episode: "Groundbreaking"), Written by David Mandel

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series or a Movie

WINNER: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Black Mirror (Episode: "San Junipero"), Written by Charlie Brooker

Big Little Lies, Written by David E. Kelley (HBO)

Fargo (Episode: "The Law of Vacant Places"), Written by Noah Hawley

Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: "And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)"), Written by Ryan Murphy

Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy

The Night Of (Episode: "The Call of the Wild"), Written by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: The Voice

The Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell