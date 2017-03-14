HBO / Netflix

The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

With the 2017 Emmy Awards just a few short months away, we need to know which shows and stars are in the running to take home TV's highest honor — and today is that day.

Veep star Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore, alongside Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington, announced the nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards today (July 13) during a live telecast — and, as per usual, there were some obvious snubs (The Leftovers) and delightful surprises (hey, Barb).

Are we living in the Upside Down? Because Barb from Stranger Things is officially an Emmy nominee. Her co-star Millie Bobby Brown also snagged a nom for Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, and Stranger Things also got the coveted Outstanding Drama Series nomination. Since reigning drama series Game of Thrones was ineligible to be nominated this year (the Season 7 premiere missed the cutoff date), that left the door open for a few wildcards. See the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Allison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on Sunday, September 17 on CBS.