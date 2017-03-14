The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

With the 2017 Emmy Awards just a few short months away, we need to know which shows and stars are in the running to take home TV's highest honor — and today is that day.
Veep star Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore, alongside Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington, announced the nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards today (July 13) during a live telecast — and, as per usual, there were some obvious snubs (The Leftovers) and delightful surprises (hey, Barb).
Are we living in the Upside Down? Because Barb from Stranger Things is officially an Emmy nominee. Her co-star Millie Bobby Brown also snagged a nom for Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, and Stranger Things also got the coveted Outstanding Drama Series nomination. Since reigning drama series Game of Thrones was ineligible to be nominated this year (the Season 7 premiere missed the cutoff date), that left the door open for a few wildcards. See the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Allison Wright, The Americans
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on Sunday, September 17 on CBS.