Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Have Another Baby On The Way

Adam Levine has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only is Maroon 5’s sizzling new single with SZA, “What Lovers Do,” climbing the charts, but the singer and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are expecting their second child together.

Prinsloo announced the exciting news on Wednesday (September 13) with an Instagram post captioned “ROUND 2.....”. In the pic, the Victoria’s Secret model wears a bikini and proudly shows off her growing baby bump in a mirror.

Prinsloo, 28, and Levine, 38, are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who celebrates her first birthday later this month. She’s already quite the scene-stealer — remember when she commanded the attention at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony? — so we’ll see if she’s game to share the spotlight with her new sibling.

Congrats to the happy family!