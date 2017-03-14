SZA Joins Maroon 5 For Icy New Song 'What Lovers Do'

Getty Images

Last year, Maroon 5 teamed up with Kendrick Lamar — who went on to become the big winner at this past weekend's 2017 VMAs — for the sensitive club jam "Don't Wanna Know." A few months later, the band revealed a Future collab called "Cold," which showcased a move to the more R&B-oriented sound Adam Levine had teased for the upcoming sixth Maroon 5 album.

On Wednesday (August 30), the band rolled out its latest single along that path: the icy "What Lovers Do," featuring atmospheric contributions from SZA.

Here, Levine and SZA trade verses inhabiting characters wondering if the love they have is permanent or if it's just something ephemeral — before both realizing that maybe they should just do, you know, "what lovers do" and figure it out that way. Standard topic.

SZA's Ctrl the Tour kicked off recently in Providence — you can check out all the dates here and watch her recent interview with MTV News below.