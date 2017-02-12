Adam Levine's Precious Daughter Totally Upstaged Him At His Own Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kids these days, amirite? Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was clearly second banana Friday (February 10) during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony after his 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, made her first public appearance — and owned it.

While Levine was clearly stoked for his star, Dusty was too infatuated with all the cameras to take much notice. "My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL," Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, captioned on Instagram.

Baby Dusty also had a blast stepping all over her dad's brand spankin' new star, because we all know she is the true star. Prinsloo 'grammed a similar pic and wrote, "A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. 💋👨‍👩‍👧⭐️" D'aww!