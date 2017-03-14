Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Lend Their Hands To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Beyoncé is incredibly proud to hail from Houston, Texas, and the H-Town native has supported Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — both by making "significant" donations and participating in an upcoming benefit concert and star-studded telethon — in the days following the devastating storm.

She and daughter Blue Ivy offered help beyond that: They flew to Houston to meet with families and serve up some meals to those in need, and they threw in a few hugs for good measure, too.

Under the giving banner of BeyGOOD, Beyoncé's philanthropic foundation, Bey, Blue, and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, were all present for the "celebration of survival" that took place at St. John's Church on September 8. Her dear friend/Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams was there, too, and Bey shared a number of snapshots from the day they spent working with the folks of St. John's on her Instagram.

Be sure to tune in for Hand in Hand: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief, which airs on MTV on September 12, and will feature performances from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, and many more.