How Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, And More Celebs Are Helping After Hurricane Harvey

Getty

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston last weekend by flooding the city, killing at least 31 people, and injuring countless more. In some part of Texas, the rainfall reached over 50 inches, and the tropical storm continues to hurt towns as it moves into Louisiana. As residents evacuate and seek shelter, some of your favorite celebrities are lending a hand.

Houston native Beyoncé reportedly made a "significant donation" after issuing a statement to The Houston Chronicle Monday (August 28): "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help."

Kim Kardashian West similarly pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army USA. Drake posted about working with local relief groups, and Miley Cyrus has also contributed to the Red Cross.

Selena Gomez, who grew up outside of Dallas, also tweeted her support on Wednesday (August 30), including a donation link to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. In fact, a whole bunch of celebrities are raising money using the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge hashtag, which is similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge that helped raised over $41 million for ALS research in 2014.

Kevin Hart started the viral trend last weekend, calling on his celebrity friends — Bey, Dwayne Johnson, Nicki Minaj, and more of Hollywood's finest — to follow his lead and donate $25,000 to the Red Cross. "This shit is unbelievable," Hart said. "I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless. I've been a person that's partaken in several of them. At this point, I'm going to start a real challenge."

Soon enough, Nicki pledged $25,000, reposting Hart's video. The Chainsmokers and DJ Khaled — and baby Asahd! — joined the cause, and The Rock even followed up with his own emotional Instagram post. He revealed that he went through a similar experience in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew struck Florida.

"I want to send a message to the people of Houston," Johnson said. "You gotta stay strong and you gotta hold onto faith. I know what you're going through, I went through it, my family went through it. We went through Hurricane Andrew, which was a Category 5 hurricane. The eye of that storm crossed directly over us, it was devastating. We survived, and we got stronger, and so will you."

So far, Hart's raised nearly $1 million for the American Red Cross. Though you probably can't shell out a cool $25,000 like this celeb squad can, every dollar helps.