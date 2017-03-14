Beyoncé, Drake, And More Stars Lend Their Helping Hands To Hurricane Relief Telethon

Getty Images

With Hurricane Irma now charging toward Florida just days after Hurricane Harvey brought devastating damage to Texas, the need for helping hands is stronger than ever. That’s why a bevy of A-list stars has signed on for Hand in Hand: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief, coming to you live next week.

The star-studded telethon will feature appearances, performances, taped tributes, and messages from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Dwayne Johnson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hilary Duff, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, and so many more.

The one-hour special will air live on MTV on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET, and will re-air at 8 p.m. PT for West Coasters. International viewers will be able to livestream the special via Facebook and Twitter in conjunction with the East Coast broadcast.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit a ton of organizations working for hurricane relief, including the Rebuild Texas Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas Habitat for Humanity, and Save the Children.

For more information, updates, and a link to donate, visit www.HandInHand2017.com. And don’t miss the special when it airs live on MTV on September 12 — Bieber, Bey, and more of your favorite stars are counting on you.