Cardi B Steals The Show On G-Eazy’s Limitless New Song

Last week, G-Eazy performed a new song with Cardi B at his Bud Light Dive Bar stop in New Orleans (you know: the same place where he also made out with Halsey). Now, the studio version of “No Limit” has arrived, and it comes equipped with an additional feature from A$AP Rocky.

Not that it makes any difference, because Cardi clearly steals the show here — something she’s been doing a lot of since “Bodak Yellow” took over the charts. Over an energetic trap beat, she spits effortlessly about her “career taking off” while her competition is “still jogging in place.” There’s also an amazing Subway reference that takes aim at her haters: “Can you stop with all the subs? / Bitch I ain’t Jared.”

Rocky, meanwhile, sits tight on the bouncy hook, and G-Eazy delivers a boastful verse about needing a “Costco pack of rubbers” for his “300 one-night stands.”

“No Limit” appears on G-Eazy’s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned, due out this fall. Cardi B, meanwhile, is prepping her own album, which is thankfully coming very, very soon.