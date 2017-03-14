G-Eazy And Halsey Made Out Onstage After Performing Their New Song

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Bud Light

It reportedly went down at the rapper's show in New Orleans, where he also performed with Cardi B

G-Eazy didn’t waste a single second on the latest stop of Bud Light’s intimate Dive Bar Tour in New Orleans last night (August 30). Not only did he tear through a string of old and new solo cuts, but he also welcomed two surprise guests to the show and even made out with one of them. Hey, stage adrenaline does crazy things to people.

Joining the Bay Area rapper first was Cardi B, who treated the crowd to her inescapable club smash “Bodak Yellow.” She and G-Eazy then debuted their new collaboration “No Limit”: a fast-paced rattler that will appear on his upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned.

That wasn’t the only new banger G-Eazy debuted at the show. He also welcomed Halsey to the stage to perform their upcoming collab “Him & I,” full of sultry lyrics like, “He’s out his head, I’m out my mind / We got that love, the crazy kind / I am his and he is mine.” According to Fuse, the flirty pair ended the performance with a full-on make-out, with G-Eazy calling out, “Give it up for Halsey. That’s my boo!”

Looks like G-Eazy’s ushering in this new album era with some fire collabs under his belt AND a new girl on his arm. Not a bad look.