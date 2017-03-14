Cardi B's First Album Is Coming This October

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Made In America crowd was thrilled to hear it

Cardi B leaves everything she's got on the stage during her performances, but the crowd at Philadelphia's Made In America festival got a little more than that: She dropped some serious news and confirmed that her full-length debut is arriving in the not-so-distant future.

Just before closing her set on September 2, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper told her fans to keep their eye out for October, because that's when she'll be dropping the record.

Cardi told MTV News on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet that the album was coming, but we're thrilled we've now got a timeline to look forward to.

Between that massive announcement, a killer show, and a backstage hang with none other than Beyoncé, it's safe to say that Cardi B had an amazing time at Made In America.

October, hurry up and get here.