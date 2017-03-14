Beyoncé's Famous Friends Recreated An Iconic Lemonade Look For Her Birthday

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, and her Destiny's Child fam get in on it

For some, Beyoncé's birthday might be their favorite holiday. After all, the singer always throws themed birthday bashes that give us pics to relish for days (remember the Soul Train fiesta from last year?). And on Monday (September 4), the photos were flowing.

To celebrate Bey's 36th birthday, friends and family donned her now-iconic wide-brimmed hat and stacked necklace to pay homage to her "Formation" look. Beyoncé rolled the proof out on her website, giving fans some A-list costume-party fodder to soak up. The photos are accompanied by a link to Beyoncé's fundraiser for the Hurricane Harvey-affected Houston, where Bey grew up.

Destiny's Child friends Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland tossed Bey's topper on, while mother Tina Knowles Lawson, mother-in-law Gloria Carter and step-sister Bianca Lawson also took on Bey's character from the Lemonade music video. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Serena Williams, who just welcomed a fellow Virgo, tried out the look too.

Blue Ivy even recreated her mom's braids and everything.

Now we're just waiting to find out what the theme of Beyoncé's birthday party was this year...