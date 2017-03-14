Beyoncé Congratulates Serena Williams On Giving Birth To A Virgo

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

Serena Williams has just given birth to her daughter, and Beyoncé is thrilled for Sir and Rumi to have another brand new baby of a bestie to hang with.

The little gal is the first child for Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and Bey — a longtime friend who's featured the tennis great in her music videos — took to her Instagram to wish Williams and her bundle of joy on September 1.

Beyoncé's own birthday is coming up on September 4, so Williams's little girl has just joined her astrological ranks as a Virgo. Needless to say, the tiny one is in exceptional company.

Congrats to Williams, Ohanesian, and their baby girl!