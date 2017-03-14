No One Listened To Any Song More Than 'Despacito' This Summer

YouTube/Getty

This shouldn't come as much of a shock to anyone with a working set of ears, but it's nice to have it in writing: Luis Fonsi's absolutely ubiquitous "Despacito" is officially the undisputed song of summer 2017, according to data released by Spotify this week.

The chart-topping hit — which features assists from Daddy Yankee and, on the popular remix, Justin Bieber — recently reached its 16th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying the record for longest-ever run at the top (with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" in 1995). So it was obviously destined for song of the summer status.

But here's the kicker: "Despacito" topped both of Spotify's lists for most-played summer jams, U.S. and global. This makes it the undisputed champ of the season — though, as EW points out, not if you ask Twitter, where Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane's "Down" reigned supreme as the season's top tune.

Regardless, the coronation of "Despacito" feels only natural given its months-long path to glory. In July, it became the most-streamed song ever, hitting 4.6 billion plays. A month later, its video overtook Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" as the top-viewed clip on YouTube with 3 billion views.

This is all to say that "Despacito" will likely soon break every single record there is left to break, if it hasn't already. Enjoy the ride, people! Stream it (and all the other top songs of summer 2017) below, via Spotify.

