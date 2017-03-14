Justin Bieber Helped Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Become The Most-Streamed Song In History

Getty Images

Listen, I know what I said yesterday when I referred to "Slide" by Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos as the Song of the Summer, and I do believe that under normal circumstances it would be. But we're not living in a normal time. We're living in the age of "Despacito," and "Despacito" has conquered all others to become not just the Song of the Summer, but the most-streamed song ever.

As in, the most-streamed song in history. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit first dropped in January and later saw its most popular remix, featuring Justin Bieber, take the song to stratospheric heights, including an impressive run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stands currently. And those songs together have racked up a bonkers 4.6 billion (with a B) streams across multiple platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube in that time.

"I'm super happy," Fonsi said in a Twitter video posted Wednesday morning (July 19) when the news broke before shouting out his co-performers on the track. "Thank you so much for loving this song ... for supporting Latin music."

Interesting to note is where most of these plays came from: YouTube, as NPR points out. "Despacito" is still not the most-played song Spotify's history; it's still about 200 million away from unseating Drake's "One Dance." But there's still plenty of time.

Now, it's clear that "Despacito" is the Song of the Summer, and perhaps all summers going forward, because it has the numbers on its side. Here it is one more time, for your endless streaming pleasure. Enjoy.