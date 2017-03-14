'Despacito' Is Officially The Most-Watched Video On YouTube

Universal Music Latino

"Despacito" keeps on winning in the titles department, as both the original Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee collaboration and the remix featuring Justin Bieber have definitively made it one of the most successful singles to drop in recent history.

Just a couple weeks out from securing its status as the most-streamed song ever, the music video for "Despacito" is now the most-viewed clip on YouTube, having cracked 3 billion views in less than eight months on the streaming platform.

THREE. BILLION. VIEWS. Even Psy's formidable "Gangnam Styles" hasn't earned that distinction yet. Fonsi, understandably, is thrilled.

And given the steamy, sultry vibe of the visual, it's easy to see why fans kept pressing play again and again. ¡Felicidades Fonsi!