Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Two is better than one

12 VMA Duos Who Were Totally Out Of This World

Some double trouble went down on the VMA carpet Sunday (August 27), when Hollywood's biggest artists gathered at the Forum in Inglewood, California to honor the music that soundtracks your life. From couples to BFFs to newly-minted friendships, here are all the dynamic duos we're rooting for.

21 Savage and Amber Rose Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty D'aww! Look at those smiles! Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Phillip Faraone/Getty Nothing can keep these two apart. Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman Frazer Harrison/Getty PDA is always welcome on the VMA carpet. DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled Rich Fury/Getty Their coordinated suits are TOO PRECIOUS. P!nk and Carey Hart Kevin Mazur/WireImage Of course, the Video Vanguard winner had to bring her daughter, Willow, along for her big night. Logic and Jessica Andrea Frazer Harrison/Getty Can we take a moment to appreciate how his fanny pack matches her gown? Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Rich Fury/Getty What's your fantasy? Ed Sheeran and Jennie Pegouskie TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty From the boxing ring in "Shape of You" to the red carpet! Noah Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown Kevin Mazur/WireImage I bet Millie is glad she left the Upside Down for this. Millie Bobby Brown and Chance the Rapper Kevin Mazur/WireImage Seriously, that Demogorgon better not come back. So many celebs have Millie's back now. Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham Frazer Harrison/Getty Clearly, they have the same fashion sense. Lorde and Khalid Kevin Mazur/WireImage Please be friends forever.

