12 VMA Duos Who Were Totally Out Of This World

Some double trouble went down on the VMA carpet Sunday (August 27), when Hollywood's biggest artists gathered at the Forum in Inglewood, California to honor the music that soundtracks your life. From couples to BFFs to newly-minted friendships, here are all the dynamic duos we're rooting for.
-
21 Savage and Amber RoseAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
D'aww! Look at those smiles!
-
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'OirPhillip Faraone/Getty
Nothing can keep these two apart.
-
Laura Perlongo and Nev SchulmanFrazer Harrison/Getty
PDA is always welcome on the VMA carpet.
-
DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck KhaledRich Fury/Getty
Their coordinated suits are TOO PRECIOUS.
-
P!nk and Carey HartKevin Mazur/WireImage
Of course, the Video Vanguard winner had to bring her daughter, Willow, along for her big night.
-
Logic and Jessica AndreaFrazer Harrison/Getty
Can we take a moment to appreciate how his fanny pack matches her gown?
-
Ludacris and Eudoxie MbouguiengueRich Fury/Getty
What's your fantasy?
-
Ed Sheeran and Jennie PegouskieTOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty
From the boxing ring in "Shape of You" to the red carpet!
-
Noah Cyrus and Millie Bobby BrownKevin Mazur/WireImage
I bet Millie is glad she left the Upside Down for this.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Chance the RapperKevin Mazur/WireImage
Seriously, that Demogorgon better not come back. So many celebs have Millie's back now.
-
Farrah Abraham and Sophia AbrahamFrazer Harrison/Getty
Clearly, they have the same fashion sense.
-
Lorde and KhalidKevin Mazur/WireImage
Please be friends forever.
The 2017 VMAs touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!