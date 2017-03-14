Kevin Mazur/WireImage

12 VMA Duos Who Were Totally Out Of This World

Two is better than one

Some double trouble went down on the VMA carpet Sunday (August 27), when Hollywood's biggest artists gathered at the Forum in Inglewood, California to honor the music that soundtracks your life. From couples to BFFs to newly-minted friendships, here are all the dynamic duos we're rooting for.

  1. 21 Savage and Amber Rose
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    D'aww! Look at those smiles!

  2. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir
    Phillip Faraone/Getty

    Nothing can keep these two apart.

  3. Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    PDA is always welcome on the VMA carpet.

  4. DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled
    Rich Fury/Getty

    Their coordinated suits are TOO PRECIOUS.

  5. P!nk and Carey Hart
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Of course, the Video Vanguard winner had to bring her daughter, Willow, along for her big night.

  6. Logic and Jessica Andrea
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Can we take a moment to appreciate how his fanny pack matches her gown?

  7. Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
    Rich Fury/Getty

    What's your fantasy?

  8. Ed Sheeran and Jennie Pegouskie
    TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

    From the boxing ring in "Shape of You" to the red carpet!

  9. Noah Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    I bet Millie is glad she left the Upside Down for this.

  10. Millie Bobby Brown and Chance the Rapper
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Seriously, that Demogorgon better not come back. So many celebs have Millie's back now.

  11. Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Clearly, they have the same fashion sense.

  12. Lorde and Khalid
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Please be friends forever.

The 2017 VMAs touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!

VMAs 2017