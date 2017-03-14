Christopher Polk/Getty Images

P!nk's Little Girl Sang Along With Every One Of Mom's Songs At The VMAs

P!nk's little girl, Willow, wasn't just one of the most sharp-dressed attendees at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. She was one of the most prepared people there, as she knew every single word to Mom's songs, and couldn't help but sing along when her mama was belting them out.

When P!nk took the stage to perform before accepting her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Willow's eyes were fixed on her mom's flying car during "Raise Your Glass" — and who could blame her?!

Dad Carey Hart was just as engrossed in the spectacle, and it made for one of the sweetest family moments we've seen at the VMAs. They stayed stoked for "So What," and I've never seen a kid so excited to see Mom lead a crew of chainsaw-wielding ladies down a catwalk.

And when it came to "What About Us," yup, same deal: Willow is giving Mom a run for her money as she sings through the track.

It seems like your tiny human is looking to get into the family business, P!nk. We totally approve.

