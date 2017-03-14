Ed Sheeran Takes ‘Shape Of You’ To The Edge With Lil Uzi Vert At The VMAs

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert pushed it to the edge with a surprising collaboration at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Sheeran kicked things off with a fiery performance of his no. 1 hit single "Shape of You." The singer-songwriter ditched his trusty looper pedal for a full band and a barrage of flames. (Between Kendrick Lamar setting the stage on fire and Sheeran's flame cannons, this year's pyrotechnics budget is lit — get it?). Uzi, making his VMAs debut, then joined Sheeran on stage, where the Philadelphia rapper added his signature flair to the end of "Shape of You" before the unlikely duo launched into the Uzi's "XO TOUR Lif3," which won the VMA for Song of Summer during the pre-show.

Sheeran, with his guitar in hand, gave Uzi an assist on the darkly melodic hook — and you know what? They sounded pretty great together. Maybe we can expect a future collab?



Uzi seems down.

