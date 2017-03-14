Find out if anyone said yes -- or a great big hell no

Did Week 2 Of MTV's Undressed Have Any Success Stories?

Week 1 of Undressed featured a 50% success rate, with two couples mutually moving forward and two duos having a "Yes"/"No" result. Talk about sparks -- and also no sparks.

During tonight's episodes, eight fearless, brand-new singles entered the Undressed den with the hopes of finding a connection with a perfect stranger. When the 30 minutes was up, did anybody opt to continue the "getting to know you" process? Or did any budding relationships come to a screeching halt after a half hour? Here's how it unfolded in the televised boudoir:

Blake (YES) and Devlin (YES) To quote Devlin, "Yesssss!" And how great was Blake's fairy-tale comparison?

Jess (NO) and Sharron (YES) When he said he was argumentative, she switched him right off. And scene.

Madison (YES) and Cody (YES) High-five! And like Cody said, "Hallelujah!"

Yahne (YES) and Alex (YES) Sealed with one hell of a kiss. And a special mention for when he said he could be vulnerable with her, because that was unreal.

Three out of four! Did any of the results catch you off guard?