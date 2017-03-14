'There are things he is going to see'

Why Getting Undressed Is About More Than Just Shedding Your Clothes

Undressed forces two strangers to become really acquainted, without the comfort of wearing attire. And, on this week's episode, the action of taking it off will make two men learn way more about each other in those initial moments than you'd ever expect.

In a sneak peek of the bold social experiment series, Blake expresses his feelings as his match Devlin unbuttons his shirt.

"I'm so nervous. There are things that he is going to see right off the bat," Blake reveals in the video above. "I definitely could see right away that his eyes obviously went down towards my chest," he continues, while referencing his bindings.

How does Devlin react? Watch the clip to find out, and don't miss two new episodes of Undressed this Wednesday beginning at 11/10c.