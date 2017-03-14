Did Any Undressed Pairs Make A Match?

Talk about an unforgettable first date.
During tonight's double feature of Undressed, four brave couples shed their clothes and bared their souls -- all with the hopes of finding a romantic connection. Take it offfffffffffffff.
Did any duos both press the "yes" button and decide to proceed with getting to know each other outside of the small-screen setting? Or were there unrequited feelings? And what about a mutual decision to push the "no" option and go their separate ways? Let's recap:
-
Bentley (YES) and Grace (YES)
We have a match!
-
Jake (YES) and Amber (NO)
Well, that's a bit awkward...
-
Richard (YES) and Kyle (NO)
He did not see that one coming.
-
Max (YES) and Alayzia (YES)
Cheers for a success story.
Two out of four ain't too shabby! Did any of the outcomes surprise you? Share your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to catch brand-new installments of Undressed on Wednesday at 11/10c!