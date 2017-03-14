Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Justin Bieber Wants To Know If We Can Still Be 'Friends' On New Dance Jam

Justin Bieber has some very famous friends. In the luxurious "I'm the One" music video, he hangs out in and around a sprawling mansion with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Quavo, and they all look like the best of pals. He also got a pass from his mate Luis Fonsi from forgetting the Spanish lyrics to "Despacito," the song that ultimately became the most-streamed song ever.

But on a new dance-pop song with BloodPop that dropped Thursday (August 17), Bieber sings about having some very specific problems about friendship as it relates to love and romance. "And if it ends / Can we be friends?" Bieber sings over a propulsive dance beat before a pitch-shifted vocal breakdown reminiscent of his 2015 smashes "Sorry" and "Where Are U Now?"

Bieber announced the track on social media earlier this week but had teased it by tweeting out lyrics over the weekend. It was co-written by Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who helmed Bieber's "Sorry" (as well as Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" and tracks for Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Linkin Park, and tons more) along with Skrillex.

As a potential breakup jam, "Friends" might make your heart ache, but it'll likely also make your feet move. Fair trade.