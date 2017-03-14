Justin Bieber Shirtlessly Welcomes Summer In DJ Khaled’s New Video

Epic Records / YouTube

DJ Khaled throws a pool party for the ages in the video for his new single, “I'm the One,” and he's invited Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Lil Wayne along to celebrate life.

Executive-produced by Khaled's baby son, Asahd, who gets a cameo in the first few seconds of the vid, “I'm the One” is a lightweight summer jam where Bieber's vocals take the spotlight. He handles the chorus between everyone else's verses, bridging together three idiosyncratic performances from three unique rappers.

The visuals for the song feature vaping models, white horses, and a lot of shirtless Bieber — not a combination we necessarily expected, but it's a good time all the same.