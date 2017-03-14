Justin Bieber Gets A 'Pass' From Luis Fonsi For Forgetting 'Despacito' Lyrics

Kevin Winter/Getty

Luis Fonsi doesn't blame Justin Bieber for refusing to sing "Despacito," their chart-topping remix. The one time Bieber attempted to perform it live, he rudely spat out "blah blah blah" instead of the Spanish lyrics. SMDH, Biebs.

Now he's straight-up avoiding the No. 1 song during his shows, much to the dismay of his fans. But Fonsi, who originally released "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee last January, gets it. Bieber hopped on the remix three months later.

"I mean, obviously I would love for him to...learn it," Fonsi recently told ABC News Radio. "I don't blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that's not his main language."

"He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric, and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song," he continued, adding that it's "obvious" Biebs had the lyrics in front of him at the studio. It's much harder on stage. "So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it, and he did a great job."

Perhaps Bieber can add memorizing "Despacito" to his "Better at 70" bucket list.