Louis Tomlinson's Latest Performance Has More Mirrors Than A Fitting Room

Kevin Winter/Getty

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the coolest one of all? On Sunday night (August 13), it was a three-way tie between Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha, and Digital Farm Animals, who closed out the 2017 Teen Choice Awards with "Back to You." Their new collaboration marks Tomlinson's second solo venture since One Direction's hiatus began last year.

Their flawless performance began with Bebe doing what Bebe does best: hitting every high note while serving look after look. Plus, all the mirrors onstage will have you seeing double.

This performance was merely the cherry on top of Tomlinson's "sooooo sick" — his words, not mine — night. He was nominated three times and ultimately took home the Choice Collaboration award for "Just Hold On," his song with Steve Aoki. A "very honest" album is also in the works, so expect more awesome things from Tomlinson in the near future.