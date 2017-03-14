Louis Tomlinson Battles A Toxic Relationship In New Solo Single

John Medina/WireImage

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha are addicted to drama in their catchy new duet, "Back to You," with Digital Farm Animals. The song, which dropped Friday (July 21), marks Tomlinson's second solo pursuit after One Direction's hiatus began last year. He's still singing about holding on, as he does in his Steve Aoki collaboration — but maybe this time around, it's time to let go.

"You stress me out, you kill me / You drag me down, you fuck me up / We're on the ground, we're screaming / I don't know how to make it stop," Tomlinson laments in the pre-chorus, which already has a set of visuals. In a seven-minute teaser clip released ahead of the single, he wanders around Los Angeles deep in thought.

Bebe's lyrics are equally tortured — "You can cut me up and kiss me harder" — suggesting that maybe, just maybe, each lover would be better off alone. Don't forget what you preached in 1D, Louis: "Nobody can drag me down."