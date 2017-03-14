Louis Tomlinson Is Ready To Get 'Very Honest' On His Solo Album

Matthew Eisman

The fans will 'definitely learn a bit more' about him on this one

Louis Tomlinson has been introspective lately — especially when it comes to taking a long, hard look at his music, his career, and anything having to do with One Direction — so it's no shocker that his first solo album is going to get real on every single track.

Tomlinson is getting ready to perform "Back to You" with Bebe Rexha at the Teen Choice Awards, and he sat down with Billboard at rehearsal for the big event.

They talked about his pop-powered collaboration with Rexha, but they also discussed what he's got coming up — and how his new album is his most confident work yet.

"I just feel like I'm getting stronger and more confident with each single, and I'm definitely still learning as a songwriter and an artist on my own as well," he told Billboard. "It's exciting for me, and to have the support of the fans is always amazing — I definitely feel like they've got my back."

It's sure to be his most direct effort yet, too. "The album in general is just very honest and conversational," he continued. "In the early sessions I've had, a lot of songwriters love to write about fairytales and situations that just don't really feel like the bands that I grew up listening to. They speak very matter-of-fact and honest, and I think that's cool and that's interesting. Although the fans know loads about me, they'll definitely learn a bit more after the album."

More straight-from-the-heart talk from Louis, but set to music this time around? We're all ears.