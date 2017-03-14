RIP: Remy Ma Just Gave A Eulogy For Nicki Minaj

There's no love lost between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma (hello, "ShETHER"). And their infamous beef is going straight to the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out stage.

In a sneak peek from this week's episode, Remy plays a rousing round of "Rest in Peace," during which a member of the WNO crew is forced to give a funny eulogy for a random celebrity (whose name appears on a tombstone). And yep, obviously conveniently, Nicki is the subject.

While Emmanuel Hudson initially takes the microphone, the audience begins chanting for the rapper. She happily obliges their wishes, but what does Remy say? And how does the boisterous crowd respond? Watch the clip to find out, and don't miss Remy Ma's WNO episode on Thursday at 11/10c!