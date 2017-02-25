Nicki Minaj Just Used Beyoncé To Hit Back At Remy Ma

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Philip Plein + Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This week, Nicki Minaj brought bars to both Jason Derulo's latest single and Gucci Mane's "Make Love" — and she made some very choppy waves in doing so.

XXL notes that the internet whipped into a frenzy over Nicki's lines that seemed to take aim at Remy Ma on both tracks. After listening to "Swalla" ("I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up/Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks") and "Make Love" ("Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?/One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where?"), Remy seems to agree with the annotators as she's taken these lines as direct attacks — and responded in kind.

She let loose with a seven-minute scorcher of a diss track, "ShETHER," that makes for an excruciating character assassination. It's a painful listen that goes for the jugular, with Remy calling Nicki an opportunist and a cheater before reducing her to an "A-list groupie." Eek.

Nicki, in turn, appreciated the sense of humor the Barbz brought to Twitter in her defense, but she didn't need it. She invoked the name of none other than Beyoncé and posted a quick, vocal endorsement from Queen B on Instagram thanks to "Darling Nicki."

On "Make Love," Nicki made a quip regarding the age-old adage about bringing a knife to a gunfight. As she just brought Beyoncé to a battle, she needs to get working on writing rap's equivalent of The Art of War, stat.