Tyler, The Creator Performed '911' In Pink Flower Pants On The Late Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

Tyler, the Creator released his new album, Flower Boy, last week, which features a version of the song he wrote while in the studio with Kanye West ("Ain't Got Time") as well as the manic "911/Mr. Lonely." On The Late Show on Monday night (July 24), Tyler brought the latter of those two to the stage and performed it under a rotating chandelier in the shape of a house fly, amid a group of dancing fans.

The grooving crowd and vérité camera moments made the whole thing look like a vintage Top of the Pops clip. And it wouldn't have been complete without guest vocals from 19-year-old prodigy Steve Lacy, whose sparkly red shirt looked fantastic next to Tyler's pink flower pants.

Frank Ocean, who sings on the track, was not present (that's been a thing lately), so the fans took the opportunity to keep dancing while his part played overhead.

Tyler's appearance on the show kicked off with him grabbing host Stephen Colbert's butt, and obviously there's video of that, too. Enjoy it below.