Getty Images

Both Kanye West and Nicki Minaj left Tyler, the Creator hangin’ by declining to collab on his new single. But you know what? That didn’t stop Tyler from crafting an earworm that still jolts and bangs in every which way.

On Wednesday (July 19), the Odd Future MC premiered “Ain’t Got Time” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. He told Lowe that it started as two separate tracks, and he didn't know “which one should go as the banger.” To settle the confusion, he blended them together for a perfect barrage of funky synths, vocal samples, and a bumping beat. Oh, and yep, this is indeed the much talked-about song where Tyler seems to address his sexuality with the revealing lyric, “Next line, I’ll have em’ like woah / I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Tyler told Lowe that “Ain’t Got Time” dates back to a session at Kanye West’s studio during the recording of The Life of Pablo.

“I think [West] went to take a nap,” Tyler said. "I was just in the studio and there was an MPC there. ... I just start smacking, start clapping, start making weird noises, and then added a boom boom boom. I was like, ‘Damn, Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying, “I ain't got time” than me.’ He didn't like it.”

He also struck out with Nicki Minaj.

“I wanted Nicki Minaj on that shit so fuckin' bad. I reached out to her so many times,” he admitted. “She said she couldn’t think of nothing. I was like, how the fuck do you hear this beat and can't think of shit?!”

“Ain't Got Time" follows last week's "Boredom" as the latest single from Tyler’s upcoming fourth studio album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy. The project arrives July 21 and features A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Rex Orange County, and more (but not Kanye or Nicki... SMH).