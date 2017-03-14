A$AP Rocky, Quavo, And Playboi Carti's 'RAF' Video Has A Million Costume Changes

A$AP Mob/YouTube

But Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert are nowhere to be found

A few months ago, Frank Ocean guested on A$AP Mob's "RAF" to rap about eating ravioli at the White House. The music video for that song — which is led by A$AP Rocky also features Quavo and Playboi Carti — dropped Monday (July 24) but sadly suffers from a lack of Ocean (and also excludes Lil Uzi Vert's verse).

But its fashionable spirit almost makes up for its downsized cast. Almost.

In the grainy clip, all the principals wander in and out of frame in extremely expensive-looking outfits, sometimes multiple times per second. It's a feast for the eyes, and the only real complaint (besides the absences) is that at two and a half minutes, it's just too short.

We do, however, have this GIF now. So everything is fine. Watch the full video above.