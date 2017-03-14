Run The Jewels Dedicated Their Kimmel Performance To Chester Bennington

Getty Images

On Thursday night’s (July 20) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, musical guests Run the Jewels dedicated a performance to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died of an apparent suicide the same day.

After lighting up the stage with the energetic “Panther Like a Panther,” the rappers unwound for “Down,” an RTJ3 cut about overcoming obstacles to “make a new life.” El-P dedicated the song to Bennington, saying, “Rest in peace,” while Killer Mike shouted, “Love, love!”

Featured artist Joi joined the duo onstage, belting a soulful chorus that felt especially poignant after such a tragic day for the music world: “I know a few people pray for my demise, y’all / But like cream, I had to rise / I had to rise, y’all.”

