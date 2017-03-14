Getty Images

Run The Jewels Dedicated Their Kimmel Performance To Chester Bennington

Watch them poignantly pay tribute to the late Linkin Park singer

On Thursday night’s (July 20) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, musical guests Run the Jewels dedicated a performance to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died of an apparent suicide the same day.

After lighting up the stage with the energetic “Panther Like a Panther,” the rappers unwound for “Down,” an RTJ3 cut about overcoming obstacles to “make a new life.” El-P dedicated the song to Bennington, saying, “Rest in peace,” while Killer Mike shouted, “Love, love!”

Featured artist Joi joined the duo onstage, belting a soulful chorus that felt especially poignant after such a tragic day for the music world: “I know a few people pray for my demise, y’all / But like cream, I had to rise / I had to rise, y’all.”

