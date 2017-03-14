Chester Bennington, Lead Singer Of Linkin Park, Dead At 41: Report

Getty Images

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of alt-metal band Linkin Park, has died by suicide, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that his body was found just before 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He leaves behind six children from two marriages.

The singer was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell — who also committed suicide in May — and even performed at his funeral. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Since Linkin Park's debut nearly 20 years ago, the band became one of the most successful rock/nu-metal bands in the world. Their debut album, Hybrid Theory, was the best-selling album of 2001 and achieved diamond status, and its follow-up, 2003's Meteora, spawned hits like "Numb" and "Breaking the Habit." The band also collaborated with Jay-Z on the 2004 mash-up album Collision Course.

Linkin Park resurfaced in 2017 after a three-year hiatus for One More Light, which topped the Billboard 200 and became the band's fifth number one album. Earlier today, they released a new music video for One More Light cut "Talk to Myself."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are ways to get help. Find resources at www.halfofus.com or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK for a confidential conversation.