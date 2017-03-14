Rihanna, Chance The Rapper, Imagine Dragons, And More Mourn Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Burak Cingi/Redferns

The Linkin Park frontman has died at the age of 41

Shortly following the tragic news that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died from an apparent suicide, fans, friends, collaborators, and colleagues took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the 41-year-old rocker and father.

Below, artists from all walks of genre — from Rihanna to Steve Aoki to Nikki Six and members of All Time Low and Simple Plan — remember Bennington.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are ways to get help. Find resources at www.halfofus.com or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK for a confidential conversation.