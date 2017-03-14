American Horror Story Invites Lena Dunham Into Its Nightmares For Season 7

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

We already know that American Horror Story's next season is inspired by the very real, frightening aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, and that Billie Lourd is putting her Scream Queens experience to use as a member of Season 7's cast.

She's not alone, as AHS creator Ryan Murphy has announced that another big name is joining the show — and it's none other than Lena Dunham, who's own series, Girls, wrapped for good earlier this year.

The new season won't have a character entirely based on Trump, but it will have some serious talent on the roster if the additions of Lourd, Dunham, Colton Haynes, and Billy Eichner are any indication.

Though details are scant and Murphy's kept a lid on updates for the next chapter in his gnarly, bone-chilling anthology series, fall is fast approaching, and the likelihood of a premiere date going public soon is pretty solid. Murphy's already said that the title of this AHS chapter is dropping this week, so stay tuned: This is about to get a whole lot creepier, and this season of AHS is set to get real in a truly horrifying way with a scary good cast.