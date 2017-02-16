American Horror Story Is Taking On The 2016 Election In Season 7

FX

Ryan Murphy has apparently revealed the theme of the anticipated next season of American Horror Story, and it might just be the anthology show's most terrifying one yet. If nothing else, it's certainly the most timely.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the AHS mastermind told host Andy Cohen that he doesn't have an official title for Season 7 but that there is, in fact, a theme: the 2016 election. Yep. Your eyes are not deceiving you. That's what he actually said, and after dutifully double-checking, it appears to be legit.

"The season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy said. "So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people." (That's an understatement, dude. The wounds are still fresh!)

While living through the 2016 presidential election sure felt like an American horror story, we never thought Murphy would turnaround something so fast. Of course, Murphy's declaration doesn't mean that Season 7 will follow the exact events of the most recent election. It's entirely possible that the season will be "inspired" by the election, similar to how this past season, Roanoke, was inspired by the real-life disappearance of an entire colony. So this could very well resemble The Purge. When asked if Season 7 would have "a Trump," Murphy said, slyly, "Maybe."

AHS vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already confirmed to appear, per The Hollywood Reporter, and because this is a Murphy production, we're bound to see more familiar faces. Although, if the creator does go the historically accurate route, it's really hard to imagine who in Murphy's rolodex could pull off Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

But this idea has undoubtedly been in the works for months. Last month, FX renewed American Horror Story through Season 9, and in a statement to EW, CEO John Landgraf said, "I’m really excited about Season 7."

Maybe we should save everyone the emotional torture and just skip to that crossover between Coven and Murder House. Please, please, please, Murphy?